Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.89 and last traded at $68.48. Approximately 8,674,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,031,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 967,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 930,678 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

