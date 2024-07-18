Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 10.1%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 79,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,452,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

