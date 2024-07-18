Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expands By 7.5%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Archrock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AROC opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archrock by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

