Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Increases By 14.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arlo Technologies

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 734,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,561. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.