Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 8.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

