Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Rises By 14.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 420,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 5,306.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.