Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Rises By 7.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,141,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.78. 154,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

