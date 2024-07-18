Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Drops By 8.3%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 1,612,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.