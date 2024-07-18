Short Interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Grows By 15.2%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,340,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,240. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

