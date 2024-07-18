Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Declines By 6.9%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 994,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 8,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,043. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.