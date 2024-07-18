Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expands By 9.6%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

