Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Rises By 7.7%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enfusion news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,318 shares of company stock worth $296,688. Corporate insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Enfusion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENFN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 235,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

