Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 8.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 0.8 %

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 158,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.44.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

About FinVolution Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

