Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 8.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FinVolution Group Stock Down 0.8 %
FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 158,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.44.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
