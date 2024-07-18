Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Decreases By 11.8%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,857.18.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,834.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,712.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,602.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,856.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

