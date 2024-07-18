Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 6.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,862. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

