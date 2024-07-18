Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Increases By 8.6%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 528,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,620. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

