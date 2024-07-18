Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Decreases By 7.6%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GATX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in GATX by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,596. GATX has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

