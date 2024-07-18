Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Decreases By 7.1%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

HAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 535,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

