Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expands By 9.5%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $432.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 186,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

