Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increases By 14.5%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 513,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 184,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The firm has a market cap of $702.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

