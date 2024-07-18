Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Increases By 5.0%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 724,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $661.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 41,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.