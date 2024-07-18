Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expands By 8.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 40,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

