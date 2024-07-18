Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Drops By 6.3%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 22,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 492,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,472.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HP by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,869 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

