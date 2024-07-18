Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 8.9%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.6 days.

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCFF stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.