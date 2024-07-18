Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 8.9%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.6 days.
International Petroleum Price Performance
IPCFF stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
International Petroleum Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.