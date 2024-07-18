Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 9.2%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 93.7% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares during the period.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.