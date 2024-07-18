Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Rises By 6.5%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 2,326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Karora Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
KRRGF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.
About Karora Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karora Resources
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.