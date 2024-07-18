Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Drops By 11.6%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 447,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $89.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

