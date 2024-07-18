Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 7.8%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,980,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.74. 395,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $106.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

