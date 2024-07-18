Siacoin Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Siacoin has a market cap of $284.79 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00590639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00252231 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00071021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

