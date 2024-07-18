Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $291.49 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,856.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00586812 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00111528 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008962 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00035876 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00247472 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00047031 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00070626 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
