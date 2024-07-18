Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (SILA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 15th

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SILA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 878,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,991. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

