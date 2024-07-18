SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 3.3 %
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8432032 earnings per share for the current year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
