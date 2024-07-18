SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $737.62 million and $2.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63191744 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $3,913,503.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

