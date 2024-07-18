SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.3 %
SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SiteOne Landscape Supply
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.