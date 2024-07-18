Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,657 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Skeena Resources worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,533. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

