Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.29

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 118141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.