SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 51081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 185,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 62,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.