SM Energy Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

