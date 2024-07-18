Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.10 and last traded at $134.04. 775,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,541,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

