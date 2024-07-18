Souders Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,857 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BAPR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 11,607 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.