Souders Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.62. 1,419,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

