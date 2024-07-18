SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.69. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,765,146 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.