SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 11,326,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 41,898,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

