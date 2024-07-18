S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $88,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,052,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,146. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $489.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.38 and its 200-day moving average is $434.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

