SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,277,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 848,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

