SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.49

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 470209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

