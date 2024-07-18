SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Down to $153.05

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.05, but opened at $149.50. SPX Technologies shares last traded at $150.08, with a volume of 12,600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.