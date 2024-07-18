Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Stagwell worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stagwell by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 667,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Stagwell by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 348,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.35. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark lifted their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.