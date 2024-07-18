Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,085 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.02% of Stantec worth $97,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 82.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

