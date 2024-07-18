State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 12,983 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Snowflake worth $52,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $171,608,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $147,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,471. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.